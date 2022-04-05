Hwy. 69 driver stopped for going 59 km over the speed limit
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man with travelling 159 km/h on Highway 69 in the Sudbury District.
Officers from the Nipissing West detachment pulled over a BMW sedan in Cox Township, near Alban, at 1:20 p.m. Monday for travelling 59 kilometres over the speed limit of 100 km/h, OPP said in a news release.
In addition to the vehicle being impounded for 14 days, the driver from Bancroft has had his licence suspended for 30 days and is charged with racing a motor vehicle.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on May 19.
About 50 kilometres south on the same highway the night before, one person was killed and three others injured in a crash that closed the highway for about six hours.
