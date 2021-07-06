Hwy. 69 near French River reopens following collision

Highway 69 has reopened after it was closed several hours following a collision.

Original story:

Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon that Highway 69 is closed in both directions following a collision.

"Nipissing West OPP are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in the southbound lane of Hwy69, south of Hwy 64," police said in a tweet.

"Both the southbound and northbound lanes will be closed to traffic during the investigation."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.