iHeartRadio

Hwy. 69 near Pointe au Baril reopens following collision

OPP cruiser

Highway 69 near Pointe au Baril has reopened following a collision Friday afternoon.

Original story:

Few details are available at this hour, but Highway 69 near Pointe au Baril is closed is both directions following a collision Friday afternoon.

A detour is available via Highway 529.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

12