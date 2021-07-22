Hwy. 69 north of Parry Sound reopens following collision
CTV News Northern Ontario Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Both lanes of Highway 69 in Carling township have reopened, police said early Thursday evening.
Original story:
Motorists travelling along Highway 69 on Thursday should expect delays near Parry Sound.
Ontario Provincial Police said a collision in Carling Township, just south of Woods Road, has closed one lane of traffic.
"Be prepared for stopped traffic," the OPP tweeted Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
