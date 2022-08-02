Hwy. 69 now reopened

Update:

According to a tweet by Ontario 511, Highway 69 has reopened in both directions shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Orignal Story:

Few details are known at this hour, but a collision has closed Highway 69 in the French River area.

The highway is closed between Highway 64/Brasier Road and Highway 522. Southbound traffic has been re-routed to Highway 64, while northbound traffic is being re-routed to Highway 522.

Initial reports from the scene say two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash, with occupants suffering serious injuries.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.