Hwy. 69 reopens after vehicle fire closes southbound lanes near Sudbury


Highway 69 fully reopened Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders dealt with a commercial vehicle fire.

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police tweeted at 12:30 p.m. that no injuries have been reported but the highway is closed in the area of Nelson Road in Estaire.

 

