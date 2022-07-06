Hwy. 7/8 off ramps at Ira Needles getting improvements: MTO

A Kitchener intersection that has seen dozens of crashes in the past year and a half is getting a makeover.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed to CTV News Tuesday that plans for new traffic control measures are in the works near the Hwy. 7/8 off ramps at Ira Needles Boulevard.

Regional police say there have been 25 crashes at the intersection in the past 18 months.

A serious crash last week saw a motorcyclist taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ministry officials say they completed a review of the intersection and determined that it could benefit from improvements like additional traffic signals or a roundabout.

They add that they're working with the Region of Waterloo to come up with a detailed plan.