Hwy 95 crash further complicates travel between B.C. and Calgary

Highway travel between Calgary and B.C.'s interior ground to a halt Wednesday morning as a crash closed the detour around the Kicking Horse Pass construction.

As of 9 a.m. MST, Highway 95 was closed in both directions north of the town of Brisco, B.C.

Shortly before 11 a.m., DriveBC confirmed that one lane of the highway had reopened to alternating traffic

⚠UPDATE - OPEN #BCHwy95 to single lane alternating traffic after an earlier vehicle incident approx. 60 Km south of #GoldenBC, watch for crews and expect minor delays.



Info: https://t.co/r0aS5ggf2I

Traffic has increased in recent weeks along Highway 95 and Highway 93S as the route, which connects Golden, Radium Hot Springs and Castle Junction, serves as the detour for ongoing construction on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Pass that is expected to remain in place until early December.