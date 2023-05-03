Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to move

The Region of Waterloo’s first tiny home hybrid shelter is open, with people starting to move in to some of the 50 cabins at the site late last week.

The Working Centre, who operate the shelter, says they are not giving detailed occupancy numbers, but the first 35 people have visited the site and signed up for a cabin.

They say most of that group has either moved in or is in the process of doing so.

The Region of Waterloo and The Working Centre have prioritized their cabin offers to people living in three large encampments in the region – 100 Victoria St. in Kitchener, Roos Island in Victoria Park and 150 Main St. in Cambridge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, residents remain at all three camps, making it clear the new shelter will not eliminate the need for these encampments.

Around a dozen tents remain at both the Victoria and Weber encampment in downtown Kitchener and behind 150 Main St. in Cambridge.

According to the City of Kitchener, four people are still living on Roos Island, even though public access was blocked off last week.

“All have been offered interim housing or are working towards longer-term housing,” the city said in an emailed statement. “The city and outreach partners will continue to work with remaining campers to find safer and more appropriate housing options as soon as possible.”

WHAT DO ENCAMPMENT RESIDENTS THINK?

Some of those still living at the downtown Kitchener camp say they would be willing to move to the Erbs Road hybrid shelter, while others say it’s not for them.

“It’s fenced in, you can’t have visitors at all, not even family. There is guard station, the cabins feel like cells,” said Scott, who has lived in the encampment for over a year.

According to Scott, the shelter looks a little too much like a prison.

“A lot of us have been locked up most of our lives, so when we come out, we don’t want to be locked up again,” Scott said.

The Working Centre say no one is locked in, and only cabin residents have the ability to lock their own doors.

Lonny lives at the Bridges Shelter in Cambridge and has not received an offer to move to Erbs Road.

He says he worries about the distance from the shelter to the city centre, but says he would jump at the opportunity to start fresh.

“Well because I need another place to live and it’s like its own little community. It’s got air conditioning it’s got heat, you have a little bed in there,” Lonny said.

In a statement the Region of Waterloo said: “While a number of encampment residents have accepted offers, this process takes time. Some of those who have accepted offers are still working with our outreach partners on specific transition plans.”