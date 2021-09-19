Hyde Park Road closed Sunday morning as part of investigation

London police have closed a section of Hyde Park Road to conduct a forensic 3D scan of the area where the June 6 attack that killed a family of four took place.

Hyde Park Road will be closed in both directions from Gainborough Road to Sarnia Road until 1 p.m. Sunday.

A forensic officer on scene told CTV News the scan is not to collect evidence, but to have a photographic scan of the area. The scan is similar to a Google street view panoramic shot of the intersection for future use.

While barricades are in place and the public has been asked to avoid the area, it remains open pedestrian traffic as the camera will not catch figures that are moving.

The part of the investigation in connection with the vehicle attack in June that left four people dead.

Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed that day. Nine-year-old Fayez was seriously injured.

The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in their deaths, an event police say constituted a terror attack against Muslims.

- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale