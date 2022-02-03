Hydrant Heroes program launches in Sudbury

Winter snowstorms bringing can make it difficult for firefighters to access hydrants when minutes matter.

Although city crews in Greater Sudbury clear around the 5,800 hydrants each winter, there is a new program called 'Hydrant Heroes' that aims to ensure hydrants are free of snow and ice all winter.

Several Grade 5 students at Macleod Public School helped kick off the new program in Sudbury on Thursday. They said they plan to shovel around the hydrants in their neighbourhoods.

“If there is a fire around the neighbourhood somewhere, then it will be easier for the firemen to get to the hydrant and then they will be able to pump water to whoever’s house is on fire and possibly save some lives,” said 10-year-old Evelyn Whiteman.

A fellow classmate said he plans to shovel, too.

“To save people, to save pets and houses. And if it helps more, you can do it a lot more times to help people,” said Ian Edward, who is also 10.

It’s all part of a new program launched by the City of Greater Sudbury asking citizens of all ages to make sure hydrants are cleared 1.5 metres on all sides so fire crews can easily access them if there is an emergency.

“Time is of the essence. So an engine might carry depending on how much water we are pushing out it might only have five minutes of water in it,” said Jimmy Kolar, a public safety officer with Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

“So we need to get to the hydrant in order to plug into it and hook up to the truck and establish a water source for the duration of the fire.”

People who take the time to shovel around hydrants can register on the city’s Facebook page to win a Topper’s Pizza.

“I think it is a great initiative," said Kolar. "It’s some civic pride. It can get a neighbourhood together. A family can go out and do it."

Evelyn Whiteman, 10, said she’s happy to help out.

“It is a good deed,” said Whiteman.

The fire service said this is the first year for the program. Similar initiatives engaging citizens to keep hydrants clear are underway in Ottawa and other communities throughout North America.