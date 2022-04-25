Hydro crews working to repair damaged towers, downed poles after weekend storm

Thousands of Manitobans are without power Monday morning as crews work to repair dozens of downed or broken poles left in the wake of the weekend storm.

The Crown corporation said the worst hit areas are Dauphin, Grandview, Gilbert Plains and the southwestern corner of Manitoba up through to Morden, the Parklands and into the Interlake.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday morning, over 13,000 customers were without power.

#mboutage #mbstorm As of first light today - and with calmer winds- crews are back on the road dealing with the mayhem left by the weekend’s storm. (��1/?) pic.twitter.com/ffWdCkoJpA

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen told CTV News Winnipeg that ice and wind damaged steel distribution towers so power isn’t getting to some substations.

He said once those towers are repaired, crews can begin repairing dozens of downed or broken wooden poles.

According to Owen, crews hit the road early Monday morning and are finding further damage as they travel through rural areas. Additionally, he said road conditions are poor due to slush, ice and overland flooding.

The corporation said it aims to get the largest number of customers back on as soon as possible, and crews will then work their way down to more isolated or individual outages.

Hydro noted this will take some time if there is significant damage to equipment.

- With files from CTV's Tim Salzen