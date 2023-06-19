Hydro One celebrates groundbreaking on Chatham-Lakeshore Transmission Line
Hydro One marked the start of construction on the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
Once built, the company says the line will unlock the potential future growth in the region and help meet growing forecasted electricity demands.
President and CEO of Hydro One David Lebeter and Minister of Energy Todd Smith were joined by Indigenous, regional, municipal, community and industry leaders to celebrate the milestone.
The groundbreaking took place at the Chatham Switching Station at 9386 Pinehurst Line in Chatham.
The line is a new 49-kilometre double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Chatham Switching Station in Chatham-Kent to the newly-built Lakeshore Switching Station in Lakeshore.
The line will add approximately 400 megawatts of clean electricity to the region, which is enough power to supply a city the size of Windsor.
