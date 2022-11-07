Hydro One continues working to restore power in the northeast

Power line repair crews continue to work to restore power Monday to hundreds in the northeast after strong winds downed trees causing outages for nearly 100,000 customers in Ontario over the weekend.

"Crews have made significant progress restoring power to more than 95,600 customers affected by the damaging high winds that swept across parts of southwest, central and northern Ontario Saturday, bringing down trees and branches and distribution lines," Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said Sunday night in an email.

"We understand how difficult it is to be without power and thank our customers for their patience as crews continue to work tirelessly to get the lights back on."

The company expected 8,000 customers to be without power overnight.

Monday morning, hundreds remain in the dark -- 193 in Algoma District, 545 in Nipissing District and 505 in Sudbury District.

Customers in the Algoma District should see power restored by noon, Sudbury area by 4 p.m., Alban and North Bay areas by 6 p.m. and West Nipissing area by 8 p.m.

Here is the estimated restoration time for some of those northeastern communities:

Alban area, between Highway 60 and 535, by 4 p.m. for nearly 300 customers

Deer Lake area, west of the lake by 2 p.m. and east of the lake by 6 p.m.

Marten River area, along Highway 11 and 64, by 6 p.m. for more than 300 customers

Parry Sound area, by 4 p.m. for nearly 700,

Whitefish by 4 p.m.

Damage is being assessed in these communities and there is no estimated restoration time yet:

Atikameksheng Anishinabek, more than 100 customers

Kirkland Lake, fewer than 20

Massey area, west of Sudbury, for more than 100 customers

Sand Lake area, east of Burk's Falls, more than 500 customers

A full list can be found here.

"We also continue to remind the public to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235," Baccega Rosa said.

"If you plan to use a generator, remember to keep it in a dry area outdoors and away from any open windows, doors or vents."