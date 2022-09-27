Hydro One crews head out to help restore power in Nova Scotia

As thousands remain in the dark in Atlantic Canada after post-tropical storm Fiona, help is on the way from Ontario.

Hydro One crews from eastern Ontario left early Tuesday morning from Cornwall to help get power restored.

"We have approximately 18 trucks going out, 30 linemen, a mechanic, as well as myself," said Hydro One customer operations manager Brooke Fraser.

"The plan for today is to get to Truro, Nova Scotia, so we have a long drive ahead of us," she said. "It's still dark and we're going to get on the road and get there to help."

As of Tuesday, more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia are still without power after Fiona made landfall on Saturday.

"It's part of out mutual aid agreement. We help out other provinces, we help out through the States, they likewise help us out when we need it so it's just helping your neighbour," Fraser said.

Hydro Ottawa staff have also made the trip to Atlantic Canada to aid in power restoration.

An early morning team debrief was held Tuesday morning outside the Comfort Inn Cornwall, with the team making sure their trucks were fueled and ready for the trip.

"The folks here are professionals, this is what they do everyday," Fraser said. "(This is) larger scale obviously, but we're excited to get there."

"A big thank you from all of us," said Treasury Board President and Ottawa Vanier MP Mona Fortier at the debrief, wishing the team safe travels.

"We're a great family in Canada and everybody going and especially Hydro One, you can see they are all ready to go and help out and this is who we are this is how we pull together," Fortier said.

"It will take time. I have seen images, I've heard about many of the cases, so hopefully we will be able to do this, where the power lines will be back and the communities will be back in service," she added.

All of the workers have offered to go, leaving their regular work to help Nova Scotia.

"Everybody is here because they want to help and they are taking time away from their friends, their families," Fraser said. "A lot of support back home just for them to be here."

Fraser said they could be in Nova Scotia for days or weeks, and will coordinate with NS Power when they arrive.

"We are both versed in distribution and transmission so we can take care of everything with ns power and help folks out that way," Fraser said. "Unfortunately with the devastation to people's homes, some folks will have some personal work to do, but we will be right there willing and able to help with anything they need."

As heavy rain began to fall in Cornwall, the team headed onto Highway 401 aiming to be in Nova Scotia by Tuesday evening.

"We're very proud to take our skilled tradespeople out to Nova Scotia as well as support them in their time of need," Fraser said.

"Thanks to all the folks that are supporting us, everybody that is back home and taking care of everything while we go out to help, and we are happy to help."