Hydro One investing $10 million to improve reliability in Simcoe County
Hydro One announced it would be investing $10 million to power the future of electricity in the region.
The multi-million-dollar investment will replace an ageing transformer at the Orillia transmission station.
Hydro One said replacing the 50-year-old transformer would reduce the length of power outages for customers in the city and the County of Simcoe.
"Although this investment addresses aging infrastructure and planning for future growth, it's also largely being done with the idea of mitigating the effects of climate change that we are all seeing," noted Mayor Steve Clarke.
Hydro One Chief Operating Officer David Lebeter added the replacement would improve reliability for the entire area.
"Because you have one end-of-life transformer that will be replaced, so you will have two new transformers. So the reliability for the customers will be much better than it was before, and it's going to hopefully attract investment into the area because of the reliable electricity system."
As part of the investment, two smart switches were installed last year, plus critical transmission lines that run from Barrie to Minden.
