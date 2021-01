A Hydro One power outage is affecting more than 1,100 customers in Greater Sudbury.

Hydro One said 979 customers are affected in the Chelmsford Area, while another 203 live near Blezard Valley.

The utility's outage map said Wednesday evening that power has been partially restored, with repairs expected by 9 p.m. in the Valley and 9:30 in Chelmsford.

The cause is under investigation.