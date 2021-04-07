Hydro One power outage in Sudbury area to last until 8 p.m.

The power outage is expected to last until 8 p.m., Hydro One said in updating the situation affecting Sudbury and areas to the east.

The cause of the outage is a broken conductor and insulator, and crews are working on repairs, the utility said.

Original story:

A power outage is affecting 4,464 customers in Greater Sudbury and areas east of the city, Hydro One said Wednesday afternoon.

Affected are residents from Garson and Falconbridge, to Markstay-Warren, Noelville, Wanup and Dokis.

Hydro One has not yet determined the cause, but said on its outage map that repair crews have been dispatched and it hopes to restore power by 6:15 p.m.