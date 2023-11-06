Hydro One seeks public input on new southwestern Ontario transmission line

Hydro One is asking the public for input on a new transmission line coming to southwestern Ontario.

The St. Clair transmission is a proposed new double-circuit 230 kilovolt line between the Lambton transformer station in St. Clair Township and the Chatham switching station.

Its draft environmental study report is being released for public review and comment.

The project is part of a network of infrastructure projects across southwestern Ontario that will help address forecasted energy demand in the region.

The report details things like the route selection process and potential effects to the natural and socio-economic environments.

This transmission line will bring an additional 450 megawatts of clean electricity — approximately enough to power a city the size of London, Ont.

It aims to offer increased reliable energy and economic growth in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham area, in sectors like agriculture and electric vehicle technology.

According to the organization, consultation with residents in these areas and Indigenous communities has been an important part of its decision making.

Hydro One will publish the report online for comment and make electronic and hard copies at the following locations:

Corunna Library, 417 Lyndoch St., Corunna

Chatham-Kent Public Library, 120 Queen St., Chatham

Wallaceburg Municipal Office, 786 Dufferin Ave., Wallaceburg

The expansion of Lambton transformer station and Chatham switching station is also proposed, as well as an upgrade to the Wallaceburg transformer station which will increase the transmission reliability for that area.

To read the draft report and share comments you can visit the Hydro One website.