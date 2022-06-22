Hydro Ottawa grid still 'relatively unstable,' CEO warns

Hydro Ottawa’s CEO warns the "grid is still relatively unstable" and at risk of future outages during strong windstorms, one month after a powerful storm devastated Ottawa's hydro infrastructure.

Approximately 180,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa lost power, some for more than 10 days, after a derecho with wind gusts up to 180 km/h hit the capital on May 21.

Hydro Ottawa President and CEO Bryce Conrad told city council on Wednesday morning that crews are proactively checking for trees and branches hanging over hydro infrastructure, but the grid is still at risk of more outages anytime strong winds blow into the capital.

"Every time there is a good wind gust or a good windstorm there will be more trees and branches, some of them are already weakened, they'll just come down," Conrad said. "It's going to be a few weeks of heavy winds before we get that out of our system."

More than 15,000 customers in Ottawa's west end lost power last Saturday after Hydro Ottawa lost supply from the provincial grid.

Conrad says Hydro Ottawa has the resources available to respond to any outages caused by downed trees and brushes as work continues to stabilize the grid.

Hydro Ottawa estimates the storm damage and cleanup cost approximately $30 million.

$10 billion to bury hydro poles, Hydro Ottawa says

There were calls to bury hydro infrastructure following the May 21 storm as a way to prevent future hydro outages.

However, Hydro Ottawa warns it would cost $10 billion to bury all hydro infrastructure, and take approximately 90 years.

"When there's major infrastructure work done, we bury the lines at the same time. Burying lines is enormously expensive. In new neighbourhoods, of course, it is built into the cost of the homes and the development," Hydro Ottawa board chair Jim Durrell said.

"For us to go and bury the lines here in Ottawa and around the city, would take approximately 90 years and would cost about $10 billion, and never be approved by the Ontario Energy Board in any event.

"The cost would make the cost of hydro to all of the people who phone you all the time and are upset exorbitant and beyond, just wouldn't make hydro reasonable. If that storm showed us anything it's just how important our electrical system is at a reasonable cost to the public."

The cost to bury the hydro wires under Elgin Street during construction was $3.1 million.

Conrad says Hydro Ottawa is "happy" to discuss burying hydro wires as part of construction.

"I'm not opposed to burying the lines, I just can't afford to bury the lines," Conrad said, noting council has a policy for paying for burying the lines.

Conrad says Hydro Ottawa is looking to see what can be done in key areas to prevent major outages.

"Do you look at burying some key infrastructure north-south to give you that redundant supply. Maybe?" Conrad said.

"There is a case to be made and that is something we will be looking at."

More than 400 hydro poles were damaged by the storm and repaired.

"Wooden poles are not the problem. A storm of that magnitude will always be a problem," Durrell said.