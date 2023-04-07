Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night

Hydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without electricity following Wednesday's ice storm.

Crews worked through the night across eastern Ontario and western Quebec to restore power and repair infrastructure after this week's storm damaged trees, hydro wires and poles.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, approximately 12,000 customers across Ottawa remain without power. Hydro One is reporting approximately 70,000 customers still in the dark across eastern Ontario, while Hydro Quebec says 51,000 customers are without power in the Outaouais, including 23,000 customers in Gatineau.

"Barring any further weather issues, including potential wind gusts forecasted for today, we expect that power will be restored to everyone by end of day tomorrow," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement to Newstalk 580 CFRA Friday morning.

Hydro Ottawa says crews are working in the following communities today: Braemar Park – Bel Air Heights, Briarbrook – Brookside – Morgan's Grant, Copeland Park, Greenbelt – Bells Corners, and Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm.

In Ottawa, more than 40,000 customers had their power restored on Thursday as Hydro Ottawa focused on 20 "large clusters" without power.

Hydro Ottawa says it is treating the outage as a "multi-day restoration event."

"Friday restoration efforts will focus on any remaining customers (within the large cluster areas) who remain without power and then shift to smaller areas and individual outages," Hydro Ottawa said Thursday evening.

"Saturday restoration will focus on any residual outages in smaller areas and individual outages, with the aim to have all remaining customers restored by the end of the day."

On Thursday night, Hydro Ottawa crews focused on restoring power to 20 large clusters in these areas:

Casselman

Beacon Hill

Beaconwood

Central Beaconwood

Findlay Creek

The Glebe

Blossom Park

South Gloucester/Mitch Owens/Edwards

Carlingwood/Mckellar Park/ Woodroffe Lincoln Heights

Parkwood Hills/Fisher Heights

Braemar Park/Bel Air Heights

Kanata Lakes/Katimavik/Hazeldean/Richmond/Munster-Ashton

Rideau Glen/Pineglen

Bells Corners East

"We experienced one of the most devastating ice storms since 1998," Joseph Muglia, Director of Systems Operations and Grid Automation of Hydro Ottawa, told reporters Thursday morning.

Ottawa recreation facilities

The city of Ottawa says recreation facilities are available for residents without power to charge devices and use showering facilities at arenas, pools and recreation centres.

Visit ottawa.ca/recreation for the list of recreation facilities near you.

The city of Ottawa says the Manotick, Navan Memorial, Greely and Lois Kemp areas are operating as water distribution centres.

Ottawa play structures

Some play structures at parks across the city of Ottawa are temporarily closed following Wednesday's storm.

The city says play structures at some parks have been damaged and are closed, while some parks contain tree debris or hanging limbs.

Residents are asked to exercise caution if using parks this weekend.

Hydro One

Hydro One is reporting approximately 70,000 customers remain without power across eastern Ontario.

The hardest hit areas included Vankleek Hill, Perth and Winchester areas.

The Hydro One outage map shows the utility expects to restore power to most residents on Friday.

Hydro One is receiving help from Toronto Hydro crews to restore power.

Toronto Hydro announced Friday morning it would send four crews to eastern Ontario to assist with restoration efforts.

Crews will arrive in the area to help restore power to critical infrastructure in the region, Toronto Hydro said.

Hydro Quebec

More than 54,000 customers remain without power across western Quebec on Friday.

Hydro Quebec is reporting 25,070 customers without power in Gatineau, 18,619 customers in the Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais in the dark and 6,823 customers without power in the Pontiac.

There is no word on when the power will be restored.

City of Gatineau

City of Gatineau officials say crews are pruning tees and clearing away branches following the storm, along with fixing traffic lights.

"The situation is steadily improving, but Hydro-Québec still has some work to do before power is restored in all sectors. I am counting on residents for their cooperation," Gatineau Mayor France Belisle said in a statement.

"To avoid interfering with their work, please do not park on the street while Hydro-Québec crews are there. I would also like to remind the public that it is important to exercise caution when traveling due to the weakened branches that may fall with the gusty winds we are experiencing today."

The city of Gatineau says residents can recharge devices and fill up water containers at the following locations on Friday:

The Donalda-Charron library, open until 10 p.m. (Hull sector)

The Guy-Sanche library, open until 6 p.m. (Gatineau sector)

The Centre communautaire et culturel de Buckingham, open until 10 p.m.

The Lucy-Faris library (Aylmer sector), usual hours

The Aurélien-Doucet library (Hull sector), usual hours

The Jean-Marie-Carron library (Masson-Angers sector), usual hours

The city of Gatineau says residents can take a shower at the Centre sportif de Gatineau and Maison du citoyen on Friday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Paul Pelletier aquatic centre and the Lucien-Houle aquatic centre are also open.

Gatineau Park

The National Capital Commission says trails and parking lots in Gatineau Park remain closed for safety reason following the storm.

Crews are working to clear debris from trails as soon as possible.

"Our crews will assess, secure and clear NCC’s sites as soon as possible," the NCC said in a statement. "This may take some time. Please remain patient and vigilant, and do not try to clear the sites yourselves."