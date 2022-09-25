Hydro Ottawa workers travelling to Atlantic Canada to help with Fiona cleanup

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says employees from Hydro Ottawa will be travelling to Atlantic Canada to help reconnect electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents stricken by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Fiona made landfall across the Maritimes Saturday, lashing the east coast with hurricane-force winds and knocking out power across eastern Canada. Utility companies are warning residents that it could be days before power is restored.

@hydroottawa will be sending between 10 and 15 line technicians later today & early tomorrow to Nova Scotia. At this point this is what the local power company needs from us.If they require more we will be on standby to offer more crews. My thanks to those skilled workers enroute

Watson said Sunday that 10 to 15 Hydro Ottawa line technicians would be headed to Nova Scotia Sunday and Monday.

“At this point this is what the local power company needs from us. If they require more we will be on standby to offer more crews,” he said.

In a news release, Hydro Ottawa said it is sending 10 power line technicians, five bucket trucks, a crew supervisor, safety partner, and fleet mechanic to Nova Scotia.

"As a proud member of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, Hydro Ottawa offers mutual aid to other utilities across the North Atlantic during times of crisis, lending skilled tradespeople and equipment on a not-for-profit basis," the utility company said.

Crews from New Brunswick were in Ottawa earlier this year to aid in restoring power to hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers after the May 21 derecho.