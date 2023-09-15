iHeartRadio

Hydro outage planned west of Brantford this weekend


Just over 3,000 homes and businesses west of Brantford will be without power for several hours overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Hydro One says the outage is planned to allow crews to replace hydro poles.

According to Hydro One’s map, the outage, which will affect 3,156 customers around Burford and Princeton, is set to start at 12 a.m. on Sunday. The expected restoration is 5 a.m.

