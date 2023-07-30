Hydro pole crash closes section of Yonge Street in Elmvale for most of the day
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
An overnight collision with a hydro pole will frustrate residents and motorists in Elmvale throughout the day.
Springwater Township Fire says Yonge Street South will be closed between Stone Street and Robinson Road for most of the day after an overnight crash with a hydro pole.
The township's fire department says Hydro One crews will be on the scene to make necessary repairs and that the power could be out for some residents.
