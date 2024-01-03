Hydro pole down, road closed following Elmira crash

A crash in Elmira has knocked down a hydro pole and closed a road.

Waterloo regional police were called to the Floradale Road scene around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

They say that, due to poor weather conditions, a driver lost control, hit the pole, and caused it to fall onto the road.

The driver was not hurt.

Floradale between Church Street West and Listowel Road has been closed off with hydro crews on scene.

The stretch of road is expected to be closed all day.