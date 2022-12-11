Hydro pole downed in Kitchener crash, charges laid
Repairs are underway to restore power to an area of Kitchener following a crash that downed a hydro pole and has led to charges.
On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reported in a news release officers responded to a report of the crash at 11:50 p.m. on Fairway Road North.
Police say the driver of Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling south when he left the road and drove across the front lawns of homes in the area.
The driver hit a parked vehicle in a driveway and then struck a concrete hydro pole. The driver continued and struck a second parked vehicle.
A 45-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested and charged with a number of offences:
• Operation while impaired
• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration
• Dangerous driving
• Driving a motor vehicle with no licence
Police tweeted that Fairway Road North was closed between River Road East and Old Chicopee Trail while hydro crews worked to repair the extensive damage. The road has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
