Hydro wires struck down by construction equipment closes section of Highway 401

A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was closed Monday after police say construction equipment pulled down overhead wires that fell across the highway.

Around 1:28 p.m. OPP in Chatham-Kent responded to a report of hydro lines down across the 401. Police temporarily closed both lanes of the highway between Essex County Road 42 and Queens Line Road.

Police say construction equipment struck some of the overhead hydro wires above the 401 and the lines fell across both the east and westbound lanes, resulting in the closure.

Hydro One crews attended the scene to repair and replace the hydro lines.

Police say the highway was reopened shortly after the lines were replaced.