Hydroplaning may be a factor in crash 'at highway speeds' on Port Mann Bridge

Lanes of Highway 1 were closed for hours Wednesday as the RCMP investigated a serious crash in Coquitlam.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided shortly after 7 a.m., at the west end of the Port Mann Bridge.

A man and a woman who'd been in a red Mazda 3 were both taken to hospital with critical injuries. It appears they collided with the back of a tandem dump truck "at highway speeds," the RCMP's BCHP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police think hydroplaning may have played a role. Hydroplaning is a term that refers to tires riding on top of standing water, instead of the surface of the road, meaning there is no traction, and drivers may struggle to steer.

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed throughout the morning as officers investigated. Commuters were asked to use the detour through the United Boulevard and Lougheed Highway exits until the lanes reopened.

An update issued by the Transportation Ministry shortly before noon informed drivers that the scene had been cleared, but anyone passing through was told to expect delays due to congestion in the area.

Anyone with more information on the crash, including dash-cam video, is asked to contact the BCHP at 604-526-9744.