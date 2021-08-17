Hyndman ready for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

A local Paralympian is setting the bar high at this years Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Alex Hyndman has represented Canada is the past, but he hopes to have his best results at his first Paralympics.

“The fact that it’s happening and I’m able to go represent is huge.”

The Blenheim native is a serious contender in men’s hand cycling.

Hyndman is competing in two events.

The H3 20km time trial and a road race.

“We’re kind of in the middle, so we’re paralyzed mid torso down.”

The 30-year-old has found the podium for Canada in previous world cups and world championships.

“I got a bronze medal in the time trial which is a shorter race we did three years ago and then most recently I got a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018.”

Hyndman discovered hand cycling after a life changing event in 2010.

He broke his back in a car accident, which left him paralyzed.

“I was just driving to work one morning didn’t get enough sleep so I fell asleep at the wheel and luckily it was just myself got injured it was a single car accident.”

He spent over five months in hospital.

Within a year from the accident, he had a national team coach.

“I had amazing friends and family that kind of pushed me towards getting into something and it just happened that I turned out to be pretty good a hand cycling so that’s what I ran with.”

Hyndman will depart for Tokyo August 23rd.

“I mean, obviously I wanna win, but more importantly I just wanna be on the podium and bring some hardware back for Canada.”

They Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games take place August 24 to September 5.