Saskatchewan’s premier had strong words for councillors, after Regina’s Executive Committee passed a motion to restrict energy companies’ ability to advertise with the City.

The motion was brought forward by ward six councillor Daniel Leblanc.

He proposed, energy companies be banned from sponsorship, naming rights of City buildings and advertising.

The amendment was passed by the committee with a vote of seven to four. If approved by council it would see non-renewable energy-based companies added to a list of companies or organizations that compromise the city's reputation along with tobacco, cannabis, pornography and weapons.

LeBlanc said allowing these sponsorships implies acceptance, at the City level, of what the companies do, which he said contradicts council's moves to make Regina more environmentally sustainable.

“We are concerned about the amount of carbon used in our city, I think it is similarly or more inconsistent for us to have buildings and parks named after fossil fuel corporations than it is to be named after a pack of smokes." LeBlanc said.

Premier Scott Moe threatened to pull funding from the province’s Crown corporations, currently allocated to the City of Regina, if the motion is approved by council.

“The City of Regina receives about $29 million a year from the municipal surcharge on SaskPower bills and $4.3 million from the municipal surcharge on SaskEnergy bills,” Moe wrote in an emailed statement.

“If these Regina City councillors have such a strong aversion to accepting money from energy companies, I assume they will no longer want to receive these funds, which could instead be distributed to other Saskatchewan municipalities.”

He called the motion “a hypocritical attack on the hardworking workers and employers that fuel Saskatchewan’s economy.”

He thanked Regina Mayor Sandra Masters for voting against the motion.