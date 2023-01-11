Hypothermia death prompts investigation from Manitoba police watchdog

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man died from hypothermia following an interaction with RCMP officers in Sainte Rose du Lac.

The incident began on Dec. 30, 2022, when RCMP officers responded to call for service and found a suspect vehicle in a ditch on Provincial Road 481, south of Crane River.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), there were four people in the car. One of the occupants fled the scene, and the other three were arrested.

On Jan. 4, Mounties received a missing persons report for the individual who fled the scene. Officers patrolled Crane River, but did not find the man.

Then on Jan. 5, RCMP officers went to the missing individual’s last known location on Provincial Road 481. Police found the man dead in the woods, and believe he had hypothermia.

The RCMP reported the incident to the IIU on Jan. 6, and the watchdog began to investigate. Since the situation involves a death, the IIU will request a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission.

The IIU asks anyone with information or video footage that could help with the investigation to contact 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing.