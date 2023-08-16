Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk

Hyundai has announced a recall of 63,128 newer model vehicles in Canada and the U.S. due to a potential risk of oil pump fires.

According to an email statement sent to CTVNews.ca on Tuesday, the recall affects 2023-2024 models of the Palisade and 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona models that were manufactured for sale in the U.S. and Canada.

Hyundai says 11,120 vehicles that were manufactured for sale in Canada and 52,008 for the U.S. market are affected by the recall..

The company has advised owners that they can still drive these vehicles. However, it's recommended that they park them outdoors and away from structures until the necessary recall remedy is carried out.

All owners of the affected vehicles will receive notifications through first-class mail, containing instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer for an inspection and potential replacement of the electric oil pump controller, as outlined in the notice.

Hyundai says this fix will be provided free of charge to all customers affected by the recall.

According to Hyundai, the recalled vehicles may have experienced damage to the oil pump used for the Idle Stop & Go System (ISG) during the manufacturing process. This damage results in heat-related issues that impact the electric oil pump's circuit board, connector, and wiring harness. This heat damage raises the potential for a vehicle fire.

However, Hyundai has stated that there have been no confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to this condition in the United States or Canada.

Customers also can input their vehicle identification number (VIN) at Recalls.HyundaiCanada.com to determine if their vehicle is impacted.

Kia, which belongs to the same parent company as Hyundai, also announced a similar recall affecting 10,000 vehicles in Canada, stating the affected cars may be damaged and can short-circuit and overheat, which may start a fire.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.