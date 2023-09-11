'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack

Warning: Graphic content

Opening statements are underway in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.

In her statement Monday, federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence they intend to call.

“He (Veltman) drove his truck directly at them (the Afzaal family),” Shaikh told the jury.

According to Shaikh, Veltman drove his truck “pedal to the metal” that day, saw the family, made a u-turn on Hyde Park Road, accelerated towards them and drove his truck up onto the curb.

Shaikh told the jury some of the family members were thrown into the air as a result of the force of the accident.

The Crown intends to call evidence that shows Veltman left the scene and drove to a nearby mall where he parked beside a London taxi cab driver, and told him to call police.

“It’s me. It was me that did it,” Veltman allegedly told the cab driver. “Tell them I did it and come and arrest me.”

During his police statements, according to Shaikh, Veltman admitted to his actions, saying he went out that day “on purpose” and that he drove into the family “because they were Muslims.”

According to Shaikh, Veltman told police “I was planning on killing. I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

Shaikh says police would later find 2 manifestos, one written by Veltman about white nationalism. Shaikh says he blamed muslims for crimes he thought they were committing to his community & that his actions were “a warning about mass immigration”

“I thought I needed to send a strong message,” Veltman allegedly told police saying his actions were motivated by the damage he believed was being caused by “mass immigration.”

“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

On June 6, 2021, five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk along Hyde Park Rd in west London when they were struck by a pick-up truck.

Four people died, including father Salman Afzaal, 46, mother Hadiha, 44, his mother Talat, 74, and his daughter Yumna, 15.

A young boy, then nine, was also hurt but survived his injuries.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Veltman. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The crown alleges Veltman's offences are also “acts of terrorism.”

The trial has been moved to Windsor’s superior court and is expected to last between two to three months.

The jury is made up of eight men and six women.