'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground

A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.

Swastikas were spray painted on playground equipment at the Rebecca Schofield All-World Super Play Park at Frank L. Bowser Elementary School overnight Sunday.

Anglophone East School District superintendent Randy MacLEAN was at the school Monday morning and sent a message to parents.

"Aside from vandalism to school and community property being generally unacceptable, we are especially disheartened to have seen the hateful symbols and vulgar language," said MacLEAN in the message.

"Anglophone East School District will continue to provide safe, positive, and affirming learning and working environments for all of our students and staff."

The district is working with the Town of Riverview and has been in contact with the RCMP.

"The position of the vandalism made it impossible to remove immediately and therefore the equipment is covered with tarps until we can access the proper removal materials and equipment," said MacLEAN.

"The playground will be closed to students until the vandalism is removed completely, which will happen today."

The vice president of the home and school group expressed her disgust and dismay in an email statement to CTV News Monday morning.

Tosh Taylor said she is one of hundreds of people who have devoted countless hours to the park.

"I am absolutely disgusted to see what has happened to our park overnight Sunday," said Taylor.

"This park was built in honour of someone who spread kindness and love, this is the opposite. We are asking the Anglophone East School District to please take notice and action ASAP."

Rebecca Schofield died of brain cancer at the age of 18 in 2018.

The Riverview girl, who attended Frank L. Bowser Elementary School, was known for her acts of kindness and encouraged people to do good deeds through her worldwide social media movement #BeccaToldMeTo.

The school park went through a massive renovation in 2019 and was renamed in Becca's honour.

The community raised around $1 million to create the inclusive and accessible playground behind the school.

Becca's park was the target of vandals last spring as well. It was vandalized with graffiti and was often used for late-night parties.

"People are even using it as a public washroom," Taylor told CTV News last June. "A lot of disrespect is happening to this playground at the moment."

