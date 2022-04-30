'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools

The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.

The Tri communities of James Smith Cree Nation hosted Archbishop Justin Welby, who listened to accounts from children, grandchildren and survivors of residential schools.

"I am sorry. I am more than sorry than I can say. I am ashamed, I am horrified," he said.

The visit is something Prince Albert Grand Council Chief Brian Hardlotte calls "one of many crucial steps to achieve truth and reconciliation."

Gifts were exchanged between Indigenous leaders and the Archbishop before a meal was shared.

Welby received a blanket, a beaded hide artwork and an Eagle feather.

The Anglican Church apologized for its role in residential schools in 1993 and again in 2019.

The Archbishop will appear at an Indigenous gathering in Prince Albert on Sunday.

--With Files from John Flatters