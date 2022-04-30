'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
The Tri communities of James Smith Cree Nation hosted Archbishop Justin Welby, who listened to accounts from children, grandchildren and survivors of residential schools.
"I am sorry. I am more than sorry than I can say. I am ashamed, I am horrified," he said.
The visit is something Prince Albert Grand Council Chief Brian Hardlotte calls "one of many crucial steps to achieve truth and reconciliation."
Gifts were exchanged between Indigenous leaders and the Archbishop before a meal was shared.
Welby received a blanket, a beaded hide artwork and an Eagle feather.
The Anglican Church apologized for its role in residential schools in 1993 and again in 2019.
The Archbishop will appear at an Indigenous gathering in Prince Albert on Sunday.
--With Files from John Flatters
-
Biden jokes Trump was a 'horrible plague' in remarks at White House Correspondents' DinnerU.S. President Joe Biden is set to attend the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday, marking his first appearance at the widely attended Washington event since taking office.
-
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-electionBC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
-
'So special': Event provides dresses and suits for graduationWith graduation season around the corner, an event at a Calgary mall helped students in need receive grad wear for their special day.
-
2 injured, multiple suspects sought after 'serious' Kelowna assault: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say one man is in the hospital and another had minor injuries 'related to the deployment of bear spray" after an alleged assault in a home Saturday morning.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescuesAn adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Delays in child’s clubfoot treatment have B.C. family considering travel to other provinceA mother whose son has been waiting two years for surgery for clubfoot in B.C. is thinking about travelling to another province to get medical care.
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocideOn Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
-
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP sayAn investigation into what Mounties called a "very disturbing incident" outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
-
'We'll have some fun this year': Rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL seasonAfter the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.