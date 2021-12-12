'I am disgusted': P.E.I. premier reacts after protest held outside of top doctor's home

A group of people gathered outside of the home of Prince Edward Island's top doctor on Saturday protesting COVID-19 guidelines and mandates, according to a Facebook post made by the province's premier.

In the social media post by P.E.I. Premier Dennis King on Saturday, it says, "I am disgusted with the fact that protestors showed up at the private residence of our chief public health officer this afternoon."

King goes on to say, "Dr. Morrison's steadfast leadership has guided our province through this pandemic for 22 months and we are known for being one of the safest jurisdictions in the world because of it. Dr. Morrison and her young family do not deserve this and it will not be tolerated."

Steven Myers, P.E.I.'s minister of environment, energy and climate action, also took to Facebook, saying, "This has to stop because it is absolutely ridiculous. No public servant deserves to be treated the way these people are treating Dr. Morrison. Day in and day out I get emails from these people telling me it's time for me to stand up and you know what, they're damn right, it's time for me to stand up and I'm asking everyone to stand up with me and tell these protesters that this is not acceptable."

"If you don't agree with the COVID measures, fine but there are other ways to express it. You do not have the right to show up to someone's private home where their kids and family are and try to intimidate them," added Myers. "The protesters have asked me to stand up and pick a side and here I am, I'm not with them."