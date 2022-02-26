'I am hitting a wall': lack of funding threatens future of Leamington Lodge

Vickie Sears has lived at Leamington Lodge since last June, but if things don’t change, she and others may need to find a new place to stay.

“This is my home,” she says.

Kathy Edwards, executive director of Leamington Lodge, says she is slowly headed down a road that could force her to close or sell.

“I'm looking for a miracle. Let's say that because I am hitting a wall,” says Edwards.

According to Edwards, she used to receive support from the County of Essex through funding provided by the City Of Windsor. However, that funding was pulled by November of 2020.

Edwards had three levels of care at Essex Manor in Essex, Seniors Alternative Care for Mental Health and Addictions on Talbot Street East and Leamington Lodge for more complex mental health and addictions.

Between the three facilities, Edwards says she's running $75,000 a month lighter than she did before the pandemic. She was forced to close Seniors Alternative Care and put a for sale sign on Essex Manor in Essex.

She worries that a lack of funding may force her hand at Leamington Lodge.

“If I have to sell this place or shut it down half of them are going to be homeless,” said Edwards, who was visibly shaken by the notion.

“She's fighting tooth and nail for us to help us and do better but without the funding we can't do anything,” said Sears. “She used to take us bowling, go to movies once a week. Have a lot of crafts and everything. Now we can't do anything.”

Sears, in her 60s, is one of over 50 residents at Leamington Manor who rely on Edwards and her staff. She is hopeful Edwards can pull off a miracle or she may find herself with nowhere to go.

“We're gonna start sleeping on their doorsteps and on the sidewalks like they do in Windsor,” she says.