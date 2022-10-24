'I am home': Caribbean heat brought to the prairies for cancer fundraiser

One woman originally from the Caribbean brought the tropical region to the prairies to share her culture with the community and raise money for a local cancer care centre.

Patricia Kopetski, who moved to Canada from the island of Tobago 38 years ago, hosted the Caribbean Culture Show in Russell, Man. on Saturday.

“The reason number one for bringing this show is to give people a taste of the island for those who can’t travel and those who don't know what an island looks like,” she said in an interview with CTV.

She wanted the venue to reflect the same ambience as the island. She covered the George P. Buleziuk Centre in bright colours and tropical decorations. The event had a 12 course Caribbean meal and tropical themed entertainment.

“Having this show is absolutely the most amazing thing in my life. This is home. I am home,” she said.

Kopetski organized the event with the help of the volunteer group called “The Girl Gang.” The group fundraises for local initiatives and non-profits.

She hopes the event will raise $30,000 with 70 per cent of the proceeds going towards the expansion of the Community Cancer Care Centre in Russell Man., while the remaining 30 per cent will be divided up between charities in the community.

“I think for the community, it’s amazing that we have a small town and have a chemo centre. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Kopetski said.

One performer brought the heat. Chris Precius, a fire dancer from Fire Ten Entertainment based in Toronto, did the limbo while the pole was on fire. He also danced around with two flaming batons and put them in his mouth.

“It taste beautiful but you have to get some vodka in there when you’re done.” He said in an interview with CTV. “The after taste, you’re not going to enjoy it, and your husband wouldn’t kiss you,”

There were a variety of musicians and dancers from Winnipeg representing many islands in the Caribbean.