Dr. John Horgan knows more about the issues facing British Columbia than you might expect for a psychology professor at Georgia State University.

But when you share a name with the province's premier, that kind of familiarity comes with the territory.

Several years after the other John Horgan rose to B.C.'s highest political office, professor Horgan said he's getting used to being mistakenly looped into emails and Twitter threads.

"I'll find myself tagged in discussions about Site C, or some other issues," Horgan told CTV News in an email. "At the risk of stereotyping Canadians, the tone is always constructive and heartfelt. I never get annoyed."

Canadian friends, those of you writing to me to complain about delays to the proposed SkyTrain project deal - I appreciate your frustration and know there are implications for the whole province not just UBC, but I am not the John Horgan you seek.

Most recently, Horgan received an email about the long-awaited SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia, which prompted him to address the mix-up online.

"I appreciate your frustration and know there are implications for the whole province, not just UBC, but I am not the John Horgan you seek," he wrote in a tweet that has since received more than 1,400 likes.

Horgan told CTV News he doesn't much mind being included in conversations about a province roughly 4,000 kilometres away. After all, he said, "this is evidence of residents caring about their communities."

And the latest incident ended up earning him a personal invite from his Canadian namesake, who encouraged him to visit B.C. once it's safe to do so.

In stereotypical Canadian fashion, Premier Horgan also wrote the professor a card apologizing for the confusion.

I knew something was up when I was mailed all these Georgia State University psychology papers to mark. https://t.co/do3BB64KO5 pic.twitter.com/M1mZsfvZ54