American expatriate Paula Collins said she’s feeling relieved and optimistic after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States Wednesday morning.

“I am so happy, really happy. I mean, it takes me back to when President Obama was in office and that was a beautiful day,” she told CTV News.

Collins grew up in Kentucky but has been living in Canada for the last 50 years and is now based in Saskatoon.

She still has family in the U.S. and said the last four years while Donald Trump was in office have been challenging.

“There’s been some devastating moments, been some unsettling times too and losing a bit of hope, struggle.”

However, Collins is optimistic about what’s ahead. She said it’s inspiring to have Harris as the first woman and the first person of Black and South Asian descent as the U.S. Vice President.

“I’m excited for a woman to be in office and the things that she's going to do for women and empowering women as well young girls that look up to her and aspire to be leaders in the community as well,” she said.

Dianna English, the communications manager for Democrats Abroad, a group that helps Americans living outside the country to participate in the U.S. political process, said a record number of people came out to vote this election and that a portion of those votes came from Americans living in other countries.

English is an American citizen who moved to Canada two years ago. She said this marks a new chapter for Americans.

“I think it is a time when everyone’s going to feel less fear and feel like their home is their home again. And that we have someone in charge who’s going to help fight the pandemic, is going to help us get the border back open when it’s safe and is going to take care of our people in the way that we need in the crisis.”

Despite the optimism by some Americans living in Canada, political analyst Ken Coates said Biden had become president at one of the most challenging times and will be tasked with rebuilding trust and helping Americans heal.

“Biden has one of most difficult jobs in recent American history, to overcome four years of division and anger and frustration and violence, and some very severe challenges to the integrity of the United States.”

Coates said this new presidency also raises questions about the political relationship between western Canada and the United States.

He pointed to how on Wednesday, Biden formally revoked the permit needed to expand the Keystone XL oil pipeline, an $8 billion project that would’ve created thousands of jobs in the Canadian energy sector.

“When you see the Keystone XL action coming up so fast, and it sort of tells you that maybe Biden and his administration are not overly sympathetic to Canada, overly aware of Canada, and more importantly, overly concerned about Canada. And that should be just a sign that Canada still has to look after its own affairs,” Coates said.

As for Collins, she said there’s a lot of healing that needs to be done but is hopeful the next four years will bring positive change for everyone.

“There’s a lot of work. I’m not expecting change overnight but knowing that the hearts and perspective of the presidency is of all people being equal, all people working together, loving each other, bringing different ethnicities together, different cultures.”