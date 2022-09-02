'I am so sorry': Former Whitecaps women's coach apologizes for sex offences at sentencing hearing

Bob Birarda, the former Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach who pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and sexual interference involving young female players he once coached, addressed his victims, his family and the soccer community for the first time at his sentencing hearing Friday.

“I am truly sorry to each of you for the pain the upset and trauma my behaviour has caused you. I cannot find the words to adequately express the depth of my regret, sorrow, shame and self-loathing I have been filled with for all these years,” the 55-year-old said in a prepared statement.

Birarda said there was no justification for pursuing sexual relationships with several young female players between 1988 and 2008.

“I genuinely cared about the players I worked with. I wanted to make a positive difference in the world and the people I cared about. Instead, the emptiness in me and my own lack self-worth left me searching in absolutely the wrong way for a sense of connection and validation,” Birarda said.

Addressing his victims directly, he said: “I am here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact they have had on you…I understand that I broke your trust in me and I left you hurt and upset and traumatized.”

After allegations of sexual misconduct with young players first surfaced in 2008, Birarda was dismissed from coaching duties by the Whitecaps women’s team and the U20 national women’s team, a punishment he told the court he deserved, saying: “To the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian soccer community as a whole…. I apologize for the harm I have caused and the disgrace and embarrassment I have brought the sport that I love.”

After reading his six-minute statement in open court, Birarda broke down sobbing and hugged his wife, who has stood by him. Because of the seriousness of the crimes he’s pleaded guilty to, he will go to jail. It’s now up to the judge to determine for how long.

The Crown has advocated for a sentence of two years less a day in jail. On Friday, the defence argued there are several mitigating factors, including Birarda’s guilty plea, his remorse and lack of criminal record.

His laywer Bill Smart read several letters of support in court, written by young female soccer players Birarda coached in the decade after he was let go by the Whitecaps. Smart asked the judge to impose an eight-month jail term followed by four months’ house arrest.

The sentencing hearing will continue on Sept. 9.