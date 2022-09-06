'I am very excited': Positive feelings surround return to in-class learning at U of R

After the pandemic forced the University of Regina to shift to online learning, 16,000 students have returned to campus for the 2022 fall semester.

As in-class learning officially commenced at the U of R one thing was for certain - students were thrilled to be back in person.

“I am very excited, I started school when the pandemic began so this is my first year on campus and I am very excited,” said Yug Sheh, a third year student.

“It feels a lot better than being in the COVID-era of school, there feels (like) a lot more community going on,” explained Dominick Smarta, who also attends the U of R.

A “Welcome Back Breakfast” and fair was held on campus Tuesday. The event included a smudge ceremony from White Bear First Nation elder Lorna Standingready.

“To see the young people, all people gathering together like a big family and ready to learn and ready to help one another,” Standingready said.

Navjot Kaur is the president of the University of Regina Student’s Union (URSU). She said the student traffic on campus was a welcome sight.

“It is so good to see people back on campus, all the greens are filled out and even inside the university, all the classes and all the professors,” Kaur explained.

For many students participating in welcome week activities, fall 2022 marks the first time they are on campus for their classes.

URSU reminded those on campus of the available resources meant to assist in the transition to back to school learning.

Libin Salad is the student advocate for URSU and explained that first day nervousness is completely understandable.

“Everyone who is also just nervous of being in a new place, experiencing all these new things being on campus, I completely understand you,” said Salad.

With the tragic events unfolding at James Smith Cree Nation, the university has increased its security presence on campus.

If students are in mental or physical distress, they can dial 8-1-1 or call campus security, to take advantage of their walk alone program.

“They will get a resource officer to come and walk you between classrooms, between buildings on campus or between the main campus and your vehicle,” Salad explained.

The students union has yet to decide if their nighttime entertainment will run as scheduled and encourage students to check their social media pages for the latest information.