'I am welcome here': Pride flag mural stands for inclusivity at Royal Alex Hospital

Alberta Health Services celebrated Pride by unveiling a giant Pride flag mural at a crosswalk at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

A celebration of the artwork was held Tuesday.

A spokesperson for AHS says the visual reminder of inclusivity makes a difference for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

“So many times I’ve seen people come into the facility and just be seen for a moment, be seen in their workplace, be seen in their healthcare system,and that is truly the best way to reduce discrimination and reduce barriers and feel that I belong here, I am welcome here,” said Marni Panas of AHS.

Crews started painting the mural earlier this month, but heavy rains washed away the first attempt. Organizers say the new mural is here to stay.