'I beg them, please': Ahmed reacts to large gathering at Harvest Bible Church

Multiple residents living on Spring Garden Road submitted complaints to Windsor police after dozens of people were seen walking into Harvest Bible Church Sunday.

“Every Sunday like a clockwork. It hasn’t stopped,” says resident, Andre Lalonde. “I’m completely frustrated.”

Lalonde tells CTV News he called in a complaint to 311, who directed him to by-law enforcement, who then directed him to Windsor police.

“They’re walking in without a mask. They’re over 100 people at a time,” says Lalonde. “No respect. They don’t care about the bylaws. They don’t care about Windsor.”

“They say they’re investigating. Investigating what?” criticizes Lalonde. “You ask what they’re investigating? They say they can’t tell me. What are they doing about it?”

In an email sent to CTV News, officials say “The Windsor Police Service is aware of the matter. This is an on-going investigation and we have to further information to provide at this time.”

“It's disheartening,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “We all know this is still a pandemic. People are dying in other parts of the world…We don’t want that to happen.”

“I beg them please to follow the measures. It is important for our community," said Ahmed.

Pastor Aaron Rock was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for holding a service in December of last year.

CTV News as reached out to Pastor Aaron Rock and his lawyers regarding the most recent accusations. We have yet to receive a response.