'I believe anything is possible': Richmond woman's last-minute lottery ticket purchase scored $1M prize

There’s a new millionaire in Richmond, B.C., where one woman’s last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket earlier this month has paid off big time.

Sun Jie says her family couldn’t believe the news when they learned she’d won the $1 million prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw on May 10.

“They thought it was unbelievable,” she told the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, which announced her big win Tuesday.

“I believe anything is possible!” Jie added.

According to the BCLC release, Jie is taking some time to decide how to spend her prize money—with one option being a family trip to Japan.

The Crown corporation says Jie’s winning ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore on No. 3 Road in Richmond.

BCLC says lottery players across the province have redeemed more than $52 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 draws so far this year, compared to a total of $113 million in 2022.

The odds of winning a guaranteed $1 million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.