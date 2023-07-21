'I better get half!': Ontario father wins major Lotto Max prize
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area initially thought he won $243 after entering a Lotto Max draw before realizing his prize was actually worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Steven Tripp of Richmond Hill, Ont., has won smaller prizes in the past, but this $243,397.30 prize is his largest yet.
When he went to check his lottery ticket on the OLG App, he said he
“I was in disbelief and initially thought I had won $243!” Tripp said at the OLG Prize Centre, as he was picking up his earnings. “That number slowly grew as I stared at it longer. It was such a surreal moment!”
Tripp shared the news with his wife and daughter, who he says were both “extremely happy” and shocked for him.
“My daughter said ‘Dad, I better get half!’” Tripp laughed.
Tripp says he will use his prize money to manage his finances.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said.
The winning ticket of Lotto Max’s second prize for the July 11 draw was bought from Scott’s Store on Lake Street in Picton, Ont.
