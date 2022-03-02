'I can see myself living here': N.S. health-care recruitment attracting attention

Some Nova Scotia nurses say they're still being run off their feet, but help may be on the way.

The province's ongoing health-care recruitment program does seem to be getting some interest from professionals in other provinces, although other factors are helping.

Veteran Ontario nurse Sandra Dawson-Binger was exploring the Halifax waterfront with her husband, Shaun, Monday.

Long-time residents of Muskoka, Ont., Sandra is interested in exploring employment opportunities in Nova Scotia.

"Right now, they're offering a $10,000 signing-bonus for coming, if you stay for two years, and also up to $5000 for moving expenses," said Dawson-Binger.

Alerted to the opportunity by a friend, Dawson-Binger says 'lifestyle' is an important factor they're considering.

"It's a huge selling-point. Like, I'd like to be able to slow down a little bit. It's been a hazy, crazy, hectic two years for me," she says.

"I'm thrilled that she's considering moving here," said Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson, a long-time RN herself.

"I want her to know, and any of her colleagues, or anyone else who's thinking about moving to Nova Scotia as health-care workers, that we're thrilled.”

“We’re thrilled to have people here, and we're working really, really hard to ensure that we have a welcoming and innovative health-care system for people to come and work in."

The government launched an extensive health-care recruitment campaign not long after the provincial election in August of 2021 — even establishing an entire department dedicated to the file, and there have been some successes.

"From April 2021 to January 2022, 108 physicians from outside of Nova Scotia have begun to practice in the province, or accepted an offer to start by April 2022," said Health Department spokesperson Marla MacInnis in an email to CTV News.

"In terms of nursing incentives, there are incentives for hard to recruit areas. Nova Scotia Health offers signing bonuses of up to $10,000, as well as relocation allowances of up to $5,000. Long term care offers signing bonuses of up to $7,500, as well as relocation assistance."

Fourty recent nursing grads from St. Francis Xavier University in N.S., also received job offers from the province.

"I'm hopeful. I'm just hopeful," said Nova Scotia Nurses' Union President Janet Hazelton, but noted there's still a lot of work to do.

"I'm optimistic that this is going to work, but it hasn't had much of an effect yet,” said Hazelton.

“Unfortunately, our nurses are still not getting vacations. They're not optimistic about getting vacations that they need this summer, which is really unfortunate.

"And we still have over a thousand registered nurse vacancies and 200 licenced practical nurse vacancies."

Hazelton says Covid-weariness might be another factor enticing nurses to Nova Scotia — especially from Alberta and Ontario.

"You know, in Ontario, nurses and physicians were having to decide who they would take off a ventilator, and who they leave on a ventilator, because of Covid,” said Hazelton.

“We didn't have those kind of issues in our province and that's mainly because we did a really good job of following the rules all through this.”

Still waiting for a formal offer, Dawson-Binger says she and her husband are leaning toward starting a new life on the province's south shore.

"I'm hoping for a little bit slower pace of life, and to eventually retire here," she said.

"This seems to be happening at the right time for me."

"I can see myself living here, yes. A lot of it reminds me of Muskoka where I come from."

"It's just got bigger hills."