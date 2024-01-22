'I can’t afford to feed them': Rising pet costs leave some looking for help

A recent study by Hellosafe shows that the cost of owning a pet is on the increase in Canada. The price tag associated with dog or cat ownership has gone up substantially like most other things in our economy.

On Monday in Saskatoon, Bandit was out enjoying some time at the dog park with other fellow canines. It’s a free activity that doesn’t hit the wallets of owners as much as other pet costs.

“Dog food is much more expensive, probably $20 a bag more also the dog walker has increased in price,” Kelsey Doucette, Bandit’s owner told CTV News.

Darla Saunders was out with her dog Ivey and saw a similar trend. “Definitely in the last couple of years, the price for vets has gone up,” she said.

The Canadian study by Hellosafe shows a nearly 24 per cent increase in annual costs associated with having a pet. Since 2021 the average cost went up more than $500, to $3,020 depending on the breed.

The biggest annual cost is food. For a small breed dog, it’s $525 while large breed dogs cost $2,645 to feed every year. The other major expense is vet bills. They range from $250 a year for small dogs to $500 a year for large ones.

That’s no surprise to the animal care and community engagement manager at Saskatoon’s SPCA.

“We’ve even had times when people come in and said I need to surrender my pet because I can’t afford to feed them. In those circumstances, it’s someone who genuinely loves their pet and they don’t want to give them up,” Omidian said.

Sheila Gibbons works at the SPCA but also has a houseful of pets.

“My roommates and I together have nine dogs and two rats,” she said.

Gibbons knew firsthand how much things cost.

“It’s a balancing act because you want to provide the best you can for them but you have to make it fit within your budget. I feed raw food and mix in kibble because it’s a little bit cheaper.”

The SPCA ensures that pets get all their shots and are spayed and neutered before they go to their forever home.

“Cats dogs, depending on size, spay and neuters are variables as well and it differs between vet clinics too, but costs are going up, everything’s going up and vet costs are no different,” Omidian said.

But even with those rising costs those we spoke to at the dog park, said cost wouldn’t be a determining factor in not having a furry family member.

“He’s part of our family, we love him so much, he brings so much to our life,” Doucette said.