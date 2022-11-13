'I can't eat another bite': Cambridge crêperie holds competitive eating challenge

The crepe cake is a tasty treat, but on Sunday, three diners didn’t have time to savour each bite as they competed in a crepe cake eating contest.

On Sunday, Café du Monde Crêperie hosted the food challenge, offering up what they say is the first crepe cake eating contest to come to Waterloo region.

“[It’s] layers and layers of crepes and then we portion them out, slice them, and stack them on top of each other with pastry cream,” said Nadia Dragusanu, owner of Café du Monde Crêperie.

Each cake weighed in at 2.3 pounds and consisted of 100 crepe layers stacked in the middle.

This is usually enough to feed around 10 people, and adding up to about 10,000 calories.

“We did double the layers we usually do. We usually do between 40 and 50 layers,” said Dragusanu.

Dragusanu said the best method consists of tackling the crepe cake mountain at a slow and steady pace with proper pacing. She said using a knife and fork generally aids the competitors.

Not everyone followed the same game plan, as sooner than later, calls of “I’m so full” were uttered by the contestants as some started to call it quits.

“I can’t do it. I can’t eat another bite,” one of the contestants said during the competition.

Kitchener’s Justin Ladouceur rose to the top and was crowned the crepe cake eating champion after finishing close to half of the crepe cake.

“I feel good, I feel really good,” said Ladouceur. “Stomachs a little uneasy, but overall I’m pretty proud, I’m pretty happy. Probably not going to eat anything for a while.”

Ladouceur’s victory means he is taking home the title, along with $400.

“I’m going to the gym after. We gotta burn those off. I don’t know how many I gotta burn off,” he said with a laugh.

April Patterson finished in third place, and doesn’t plan on eating crepes any time soon.

“I don’t want to see food for a long time,” said Patterson.