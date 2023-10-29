'I can't even function': Edmontonians fear for family in Gaza after communication is cut off

Two local university students say they're struggling to cope after contact with their family in Gaza was cut off.

Sisters Suhad and Raghad Alkhatib said Saturday their fear for loved ones back home has been pushed to the extreme since they lost communication after expanded Israeli air strikes and ground operations.

"We're so worried about them," Raghad said. "I can't even function in my school. I can't think about my classes, I can't think about my exams."

The sisters said they know how scary rocket strikes are, because they lived through one as children during the 10 years they lived in Gaza.

"We've seen everything. We've experienced things, we've seen a war in there," Raghad said, adding she has a scar on her face from exploding glass.

"The sound, and the glass and the electricity [suddenly] cut off, and everyone was screaming," Suhad said. "I was in shock."

As of Saturday, the pair hadn't had any contact with their loved ones for two days.

"We don't know if they're alive right now, because they cut off the electricity and they just started bombing everywhere," Suhad said.

The sisters estimate around 20 family members have been killed in the weeks since the siege on the Gaza Strip began.

Others are living without clean water, or have lost their homes due to bombing or being forced to flee.

"We're on our nerves right now, we don't know what's happening to them. It's really stressful," Suhad said.

A spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recently described the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" amid food and water shortages.

The sisters said it's difficult to carry on with their daily lives knowing what their family must be going through.

"We live with the regrets. We're having a privileged life here. The people back home, our family, they're struggling, they're trying to survive," Suhad said.

In the weeks since the war began, rallies have been held across Canada in support of the Palestinian people. In Edmonton Sunday, demonstrators marched from Sir Winston Churchill Square to the Alberta legislature to demand action from the federal government.

"We're coming together to call on the Canadian government to support [ending] the genocide of the people of Gaza," said organizer Fatmeh Kalouti. "We're also calling on the Canadian government to stop funding and selling weapons to Israel."

Kalouti said what is, and has been happening, in Gaza is a human rights issue. She said the group is asking all Canadians to put pressure on the government to support Palestinian people.

Several international organizations, including UNICEF and Doctors without Borders, have called for a ceasefire.

Canada and other countries have called for a "humanitarian pauses," to allow foreign nationals to return home and to allow humanitarian aid to enter.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa